Myron J. Kuhn
Marshfield - Myron John Kuhn, 87, Marshfield, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at North Shore Healthcare/Marshfield Health Services, Marshfield.
A brief funeral service, and a celebration of life, for Myron will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, 300 South Oak Ave., Marshfield, WI. A service of Christian burial will be officiated by Pastor Donn Radde.
Burial will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Marshfield, following funeral proceedings and military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 54 of Marshfield.
Visitation with family and friends will be held from 9:30am until time of service on Wednesday at Rembs Funeral Home.
Myron J. Kuhn was born June 22, 1933 in Marshfield, WI, to parents Paul B. and Velma M. (nee Getlinger) Kuhn. On February 4, 1967, Myron married the love of his life, Theresa Josephine Konrardy (daughter to John and Josephine Konrardy) in Sheboygan, WI.
Myron began an early career in cheese making while working with his family at the Lincoln Cheese Factory, Marshfield prior to military service and deployment to Korea. Following his return from the Korean War he resumed a career as a Cheese Maker with Morning Glory Farms. He received several awards and recognitions for his accomplishments in cheese making. Following retirement in 1991, he enjoyed part-time employment with V&H Ford of Marshfield as a driver. He also enjoyed playing cards, traveling throughout the US, and fishing with family and friends; spending time at his cabin in Northern and/or Central WI; and various woodworking projects including grandfather and grandmother clocks, various cabinets, and furniture.
Myron will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his surviving daughter, Darla Kuhn-Wibben (Dennis Wibben) of Marshfield and Grandson, Elijah Wibben also of Marshfield.
Preceding Myron in death are his parents Paul and Velma Kuhn and wife Theresa Konrardy-Kuhn.
