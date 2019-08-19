|
Myron "Mike" Wepfer
. - On Friday, August 16, 2019, at 2:57 p.m. former Wisconsin resident, Myron Claude Wepfer, passed into eternity at the South Cox Hospital in Springfield, MO, at the age of 86, after hip surgery.
Mr. Wepfer was born on August 21, 1932, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Harold and Norma (Zahorka) Wepfer. On June 27, 1951, he married Ellen J. Thompson, from Berlin, WI. They raised six children, two sons, Rodney and Duane, and four daughters, Lou Anne, Beverly, Laurel, and Kristl.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a baby son, Myron Claude Wepfer, Jr., and brother-in-law, Gordon Hatton.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ellen; sons Rodney (Gina) Wepfer of Springfield, MO and Duane (Carla) Wepfer of Marshfield, WI and daughters Lou Anne (Steve) Klefstad of Flagstaff, AZ, Beverly (Brian) Suckow of Hudson, WI, Laurel (Stanley) Shipton of Unity, WI, Kristl (Tom) Kenny of Rudolph, WI; sixteen grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren, and sister Maureen Hatton.
A visitation will be held at The Gillis Place, 892 Jasmine Rd., Clever, MO, from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Tuesday, August 20 2019. A Wisconsin memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019 with visitation starting at 1:00 pm at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield, Wisconsin.
A private burial will be held at a later date at Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield, Wisconsin.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019