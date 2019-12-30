|
|
Myrtle A. Stockwell
Randolph - Myrtle Ann Stockwell, 79, of Randolph, Wisconsin, formally of Pittsville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Randolph Heath Services of Randolph, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Stockwell Auction Center, N155 Highway 13, Stetsonville, Wisconsin, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Mr. Bruce Shaw, Mr. Perry Pearson and Mr. Duane Topinka will officiate. Burial will be in Dorchester Memorial Cemetery and sons and a son-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, is assisting the family.
Myrtle was born on January 1, 1940 in Taylor County Wisconsin, to Orville and Hazel (Coblentz) Krisher.
She was united in marriage to Wilbur B. Stockwell on January 29, 1975 in Neillsville, Wisconsin. He died December 22, 2011.
In her younger years Myrtle worked at Weinbrenner shoe factory and later as a CNA in obstetrics at St. Joseph's and Medford hospitals. After her marriage to Wilbur she became a homemaker, wife and mother of eight stepchildren. After their family was grown, she babysat for families and was a transcriptionist for a chiropractor.
She is survived by her children Alan (Pamela) Stockwell of Winona, MN, Randy (Deanna) Stockwell of Dorchester, Bruce (Mary) Stockwell of Mount Pleasant, Jeannie (Louie) Orlando of Mount Pleasant, Brian (Julie) Stockwell of Jamestown ND, Steven (Pearl) Stockwell of Milnor, ND, Douglas (Brenda) Stockwell of Fairmont, MN and Delmar Stockwell of Clarksville, OH. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren; a sister, Elaine (Fred) Griswold of Fox Lake, WI, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her husband Wilbur Stockwell; 4 brothers and 3 sisters-in-law Chester (Erna) Krisher, Alvin (Marjorie) Krisher, Lowell (Elaine) Krisher and Marvin Krisher; 3 sisters and 3 brothers- in- law, Naomi (George) Topinka , Helen (Victor)Topinka , Edna (Arthur) Topinka; and parents Orville & Hazel Krisher.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020