Myrtle Pflanzer
Abbotsford - Myrtle E. Pflanzer, age 97, of Abbotsford, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 with her loving family at Stoney River Memory Care in Marshfield under the tender care of hospice. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford is entrusted with the arrangements.
On Monday, March 30, 2020 a private funeral will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church with immediate family. Burial will take place at Abbotsford Public Cemetery.
Myrtle was born on September 5, 1922, the daughter of Victor and Veronica (Wirkus) Dahlke in Edgar. She graduated from Edgar High School in 1940. Myrtle attended Marathon County Normal School and received her teaching degree from UW Stevens Point in 1971. She taught for 28 years, including Hillcrest rural school in Colby, Pickard rural school in Abbotsford and retiring from Marathon Elementary School having taught there 23 ½ years. Myrtle also was a substitute teacher and did individual teaching after retirement. Her love of children and teaching was never ending; offering a smile, a hug, a lap to sit on, or a story to read or tell! Myrtle also farmed with her husband, Ted in rural Colby from 1944-87.
On May 13, 1944, Myrtle was united in marriage to Theodore Pflanzer. He preceded her in death on August 13, 1992. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and the PCCW. Myrtle enjoyed gardening, playing cards, walking, baking, had a love for birds and volunteering at nursing homes. Most importantly, she cherished her family and her faith!
Myrtle is survived by six children: Sharon (Frank) Archambo, Gerald (Gerri) Pflanzer, JoAnn (Dennis) Gonnering, Jan Reis, Linda (Fred) Schindler and Lori Voss; 22 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Gertrude "Nancy" Karlen of Edgar; a sister-in-law, Anne Dahlke of Edgar; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers: Norbert, Alex, Pat and Victor Dahlke; one sister, Beatrice Strunk; son-in-law, Russell Reis, two brothers-in-law, Arnold Strunk and Ervin Karlen and a great-granddaughter, Halle Jean Gonnering.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020