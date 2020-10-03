Marshfield - Nancy A. Zygarlicke, 86, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Marshfield. A surviving brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eugene (Margie) Zygarlicke were inadvertently omitted from her obituary which appeared in the Saturday, October 2 News Herald edition. www.rembsfh.com
To the entire Zygarlicke family; so sorry for your loss, although I didn't know your Mother, sounds like she was quite a treasure. Hoping all the wonderful memories with her helps ease your heartache just a bit.
Cindy A. Stroik (Poppy)
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
Nancy, it was always a pleasure to have a nice visit with you at the family reunions. You were always so sweet. Also happy I got to meet your family. What a great bunch. Deepest sympathy to your family.
Judy Zygarlicke
Family
