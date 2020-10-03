1/
Nancy A Zygarlicke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy A, Zygarlicke

Marshfield - Nancy A. Zygarlicke, 86, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Marshfield. A surviving brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eugene (Margie) Zygarlicke were inadvertently omitted from her obituary which appeared in the Saturday, October 2 News Herald edition. www.rembsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rembs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 3, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 3, 2020
To the entire Zygarlicke family; so sorry for your loss, although I didn't know your Mother, sounds like she was quite a treasure. Hoping all the wonderful memories with her helps ease your heartache just a bit.
Cindy A. Stroik (Poppy)
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
Nancy, it was always a pleasure to have a nice visit with you at the family reunions. You were always so sweet. Also happy I got to meet your family. What a great bunch. Deepest sympathy to your family.
Judy Zygarlicke
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved