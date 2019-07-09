|
Nancy Alvin (Rindfleisch)
Marshfield - Nancy Alvin (Rindfleisch) died at her home with Hospice care in Phoenix, AZ June 27, 2019 after several years of illness with Alzheimer's and Dementia. Born February 18, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Ethyl Blake(Strebe) her mother and Chester Blake(Bloguszewski) her father. Her father died shortly after her birth in 1943. Early in her childhood Nancy and her mother moved to Spencer WI where Ethel found and married Bill Rindfleisch in 1949. Nancy attended grade school in a one room school house, graduated from Spencer High School and then attended St Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing where she received her Nursing degree in 1964. At the same time Dr Kenneth Strebe, her brother, was a resident at St Joseph's hospital.
Nancy Alvin, RN moved to Madison in 1964 and began working at St. Mary's Hospital. In October 1965 she met Roger Alvin a student at the University and Green Lake, WI. They were married December 17, 1966 in Spencer WI. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2017 in Phoenix. Upon graduation Roger was commissioned Second Lieutenant in the Air Force and served his first assignment in Tucson, AZ, then South Korea, and finally Offut AFB in Omaha Nebraska. The couple moved back to Oshkosh, WI in 1971 where Roger was a Civil Engineer on the city staff. In 1974 the family moved to Green Lake, WI and Roger joined his Dad, Ervin in the construction business. Nancy joined Mary Kay Cosmetics as a consultant in 1981. After Roger's Dad died the family moved to Arizona in 1983 and have resided there since. Nancy earned the title of Sales Director in Mary Kay. She and her unit received numerous awards including 13 free cars.
Nancy dedicated much of her life to fundraising events for charity and helping others to be successful. Her favorite organization was the Chrohns and Colitis Foundation of America(CCFA), and specifically the ostomy support groups. Nancy is preceded in death by her mother, stepfather Bill, and brother Dr. Ken. Survivors include her husband, Heather her daughter, Anthony her son and Bill her brother. A Celebration of her Life will follow.
