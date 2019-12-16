|
Nancy E. Radlinger
Marshfield - Nancy E. Radlinger, 82, Marshfield, passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 21,2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 AM until service time. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Nancy was born on December 26, 1936 in Edgar,WI to Emil and Mary (Zager) Mech. She attended St. John's and Our Lady of Peace parochial schools and was a 1954 graduate of Columbus High School. After high school she ventured out on her own, moving to MIlwaukee to work as a secretary. She generously set aside her goals and returned home to help tend to her sick mother, and eventually stayed in Marshfield to care for her young siblings after the passing of her mother, Mary. Nancy always put her family first. She was united in marriage to Charles D.Radlinger on August 23, 1958 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield.
Nancy embraced her role as a mother raising five children, a stay at home mom first, and then later as her children grew older, she took on the added task of working full time. True to her giving spirit she worked in the healthcare field as a surgical technician, unit clerk, and pharmacy technician at St. Joseph's hospital. She also worked as a receptionist at Norwood Health facility. Nancy embraced her faith as a source of strength and prayed with the women's circle at St. John's and Our Lady of Peace and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul.
Nancy was an energetic person who found various ways to channel her energy by weaving Swedish blankets and weaving wooden baskets. She was a weaver of love. Nancy had a way with plants tending to them with the same devotion she had for others. She also made homemade soap and passed this tradition on to her children. She was an avid reader and especially loved mystery novels and spiritual books. She said daily prayers for those she knew and loved and for people she never met. Her generosity went beyond just family and friends as she contributed regularly to such organizations as , Boys Town, and the Covenant House.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Chuck, and their children, Scott (Donna) Radlinger, Steve Radlinger, Renee Radlinger and her husband Thomas Stangl, Jon (Michele) Radlinger and Lori Radlinger and her husband Ryan Dockry. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Matthew, Zachary, Alyssa, Jacob, Cortni, Nick, Emma, Jack, and Genevieve, and one great grandson, Carter. She is further survived by a sister, Sandy (Mark) Gabavics and a brother, Gary Mech, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jerry (Betty) Radlinger, Claudine Hamus, Wayne (June) Radlinger and Jack Morzinski, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Mark, brothers, Francis, Arnie, David "Butch" and Emil Mech, Jr., a sister Sharon "Cookie" Morzinski, and several half siblings and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert and Meg Radlinger, Betty and Don Gaulke Madalyn "Pat" Mech and Robyn Mech.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Children's Miracle Network.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019