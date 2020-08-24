Nancy J. Bauer
Marshfield - Nancy J. Bauer, 86, of Marshfield joined her husband in eternal Heaven on Friday, August 21, 2020, at her apartment at Aster Assisted Living with her loving family at her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:30 am until service time. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
. Rev. James Weighner will officiate. Burial will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery with her grandchildren as pallbearers. Public welcome to visitation; limited space for funeral due to Covid-19.
Nancy Jane (Heinze) Bauer was born on April 14, 1934, in the Town of Lynn, Wisconsin, to Ralph and Selma (Reidel) Heinze. She attended grade school in Nasonville and high school in Marshfield. She was united in marriage to Gerald W. Bauer on March 31, 1951 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Bakerville.
In Nancy's early years, she was a very devoted bookkeeper to their various careers. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling, playing cards, gardening, and spending time with her family. Other interests were singing in St. John's choir and volunteering at the former St. Joseph's Hospital.
Nancy is survived by her children, Bill (Linda) Bauer of Spencer, Mike (Sandy) Bauer of Fond du Lac, Jeri (John) Weger of Elroy, Roger (Carolyn) Bauer of Black River Falls, Mary (Larry) Thompson of Tomah, Betty (Roger) Gorectke of Minocqua, Jim (Colleen) Bauer of Marshfield, Dan Bauer of Marshfield; 39 grandchildren and 51 great grandchildren. She is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Eileen Weber and Joyce Bauer of Marshfield.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 2013, son, Rick, 1991; grandson Brad Bauer, 2002; and granddaughter, Danielle Gorectke, 2007.
The family would especially like to thank Ascension Hospice and Aster Assisted Living staff for their service and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nancy's name to Marshfield Area Catholic Schools. Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com