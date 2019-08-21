|
|
Nancy L. Carl
Stratford - Nancy L. Carl, 73, Stratford, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Stratford, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Sue Eidahl will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford, is assisting the family.
Nancy was born on April 1, 1946 in Stratford, to Rudolph and Vera (Frahm) Schafer and was a 1964 graduate of Stratford High School. She was united in marriage to Raymond E. "Butch" Carl on July 10, 1965 at Zion Lutheran Church, Stratford.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Marshfield Clinic Health System. Nancy was a kind, loving, and generous person willing to offer good advice and a pleasant smile to anyone in need. Her love for vacations and camping in her younger years gave way to a deep appreciation for family, a love for cooking and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, feeding and watching birds, and visiting with friends and relatives. She had a great sense of humor and a knack for making people smile. Nancy was a life-long member of the Zion Lutheran Church family.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Ray "Butch" and their children, Amber (Ken) Knetter of Edgar and Shawn Carl of Stratford. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren and 10 step great grandchildren. She is further survived by brothers and sisters, Reuben (Loretta) Schafer, Ellen, Susan (Charles) Kramer, John (Sandee) Schafer, Linda Kalmon and David (Sophia) Schafer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Allen.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 21, 2019