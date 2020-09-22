Natalie A. Gisvold
Marshfield - Natalie A Gisvold, 87, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with family by her side, from complications of a stroke.
Natalie was born February 12, 1933, the daughter of Walter and Vera (Kass) Boelter in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. She attended Thorp schools, and in 1954, she graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Wausau WI. Natalie was united in marriage to Thomas G. Gisvold of Stanley WI in 1954.
Natalie and Tom started their big family in Stanley. Tom owned the Gisvold Rexall Drug store and Natalie worked at Our Lady of Victory Memorial Hospital in Stanley. The hospital had 2 floors with one nurse covering each floor--she did everything from housekeeping to delivering babies when the doctor wasn't there.
In 1966, the Gisvolds moved to Marshfield, where Natalie began her long career at St. Joseph's Hospital. After her retirement from St. Joe's in 1992, her nursing career continued another 16 years at the St. Vincent DePaul Free Clinic where she was one of the first nurses on duty when they opened their doors. When she turned 80, she finally gave up her nursing license after a remarkable 60 years.
Natalie was an active volunteer--she delivered Meals on Wheels, worked at hospice & House of Dove and was active at her parish, Our Lady of Peace. Natalie loved every minute of her long involvement with the Seniors on the Move group where she enjoyed outdoor activities and trips well into her late 70's. Another favorite activity was playing cards...she was in several card groups at the Wildwood Regency Apartments where she lived, as well as card groups that have been intact since the 1970's.
Natalie is survived by her children: Clare Rasmussen (Scott), Greg (Judy), Kathy Specht (John), Jerry (Ann), Bob (Paula), Anne (John) Eugene (Michele) and Ellen Anderson (Steve), grandchildren: Eric Rasmussen (Arwen), Joel Rasmussen (Sally), Jacob Specht (Catrina), Bryan Rasmussen (Johanna), Emily Gisvold (Michael), Ryan Specht-Boardman (David), Marya Andrjeski (Lucas), Abby Miller (Drew), Natalie Gisvold (Mitch), Elaine Anderson, Thomas Gisvold (Becka), Matthew Leichey (Annie), Brady Anderson, Sara Jones (Matt), Katie Flynn (Michael), Cooper and Devin Richason and 7 great-grandchildren, her brother-in-law Dennis Gisvold and sister-in-law Mary Wellsandt
Natalie is preceded in death by her husband Tom, her sister Jeanne Thomas and her parents.
Because of the Covid pandemic, the family made the difficult decision to hold a private funeral service that will be held at Our Lady Of Peace on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The Reverend, Fr. Douglas Robertson will be officiating. Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield. The family will be holding an epic, Gisvold-style Celebration of Life for our mom in 2021.
Memorials may be directed to the Ascension At Home hospice care.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with Funeral Arrangements. Online condolences may be made at https://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com/
for your convenience.