|
|
Neal L. Accola
Pittsville - Neal L. Accola, 94, Pittsville, died on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 16 at Pittsville Community Hall. Friends are also invited to visit with family from 10 AM until service time and after the service.
Surviving are his wife, Elva "Bunny" Accola; son Lee Accola; and sister, Ruby Harp. Preceding in death were son Wilton Accola and brother Don Accola.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 13, 2019