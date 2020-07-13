Neall D Komar



Amherst Junction - Neall D Komar, age 55 of Amherst Junction, passed away June 25, 2020.



Neall was a commercial embroiderer for several years in Marshfield. He was owner/operator of Sew Much Embroidery in Marshfield and managed embroidery departments for Johnson Garment Corp as well as Heinzen Printing.



He is survived by a sister, Linda (Gary) Davis, and brothers Scott and Brett.



He was preceded in death by his parents Fay and Patricia (Hansen) Komar and a sister Andrea.



A small private service is pending for family and close friends.









