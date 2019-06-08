|
|
Nina E. Reetz
Marshfield - Nina E. Reetz, age 95, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the comfort of her apartment at Colby Retirement Community with her granddaughter Stacy at her side.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home at 300 South Oak Avenue, Marshfield. Pastor Mark Krueger will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM, service will be at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Nina was born September 13, 1923 in Marshfield to Harrison and Anna (Kohlbeck) Wildish.
Nina attended Marshfield Public Schools. As a child and young adult she helped her Mom and Grandma Nina Nehs in restaurants. Nina was employed at various retail stores in Marshfield, including: LeVeille Drug, McClellan's/McCrory's, North Parkway, United Building Center, George Rohmeyer Reality and in her daughter, Jayne's floral store-More Than Flowers. Nina volunteered at the Senior Craft Shoppe where she sold her crafts.
Nina was married to Ervin Berndt, Eddie A. Mueller and Orville H. Reetz.
In her earlier years she was a member of the American Legion, Eagles and VFW Auxiliaries.
Nina was an excellent cook and baker, she was a seamstress and enjoyed making various craft items. Show her an idea to make and she would tackle it with no problems. She loved birds (especially cardinals) and flowers. While she was married to Orville, they traveled over many parts of the United States and enjoyed meeting people.
Survivors include her 5 children: Tom (Patricia) Lemke of Kaukauna, Bonnie Berndt, Cheri (Dave) Willman, Jim (Shari) Mueller, Jayne (Jerome) Sternweis. 12 grandchildren: Tim (Sue) Lemke, Peter (DeeDee) Lemke, (Twins born on Nina's birthday) Chris and Matt (Sarah) Lemke, David (Lori) Lemke, Tammy (Jack) Messenger, Patrick Hughes, Michael (Bull) (Kristi) Hughes, Stacy Kappel, Tammy (John) Prindle, Tyler Mueller (friend Alison Nikolai) and Lindsey Urlaub (friend Dave Moore). 17 Great Grandchildren: Alizabeth, Emma, Tara, Elyse, Emylia, Megan, Ethan, Liam, Mila, Jamie, Danny, Emily, Katelyn, Gage, Ellie and (twins) Dillon and Carter.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents, husband Orville Reetz, brother full bird Colonel Robert O. Wildish, grandson Chris Lemke and great grandson Evan Lemke.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, Inclusa of Marshfield, Dr. Carolyn Ostrander of the Marshfield Clinic Colby Office, staff of Miller Elder Care, and ALL THE WONDERFUL STAFF (past and present) at Colby Retirement Community that provided extraordinary care to Nina over the past year.
In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts will be provided to Colby Retirement Community for musical entertainment that Nina loved to listen to, especially the harp.
Dear Mum, the last few years of your life were difficult for you to cope with. Now you are with Jesus and are perfect and will be happy. We remember you with loving memories.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 8, 2019