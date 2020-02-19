|
|
Nina M. Hull
Marshfield - Nina M. Hull, 95, died February 17, 2020 at Wells Nature View in Marshfield. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:30 PM at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) Marshfield.
Nina was born on January 2, 1925 in Clark County, to John and Elvie (Replogle) Wenzel. She was united in marriage to Robert O. Hull on June 1, 1942. Robert died in 2005 after 63 years of marriage.
Nina and Bob lived in Withee, Owen, Wausau and Marshfield. Nina worked for various companies, including Marshfield Shoe Factory, Karau's Supermarket, and the Marshfield School District, where she worked for the school lunch program. She and Bob retired in 1982 and divided their time between their cottage on Musser Flowage near Phillips and their winter home in McAllen, TX, until they moved to Marshfield in 2005.
Nina enjoyed cooking, card playing, games, game shows, bowling, traveling and golf and was known for her homemade bread. Nina was a lifelong blood donor and is a member of St Paul's United Church of Christ.
She is survived by her 5 children: Ron Hull (Beh) of Houston, TX, Roger Hull of Bristol, IN, Thomas Hull (Cyndi) of Tomahawk, WI, Timothy Hull (Stacey) of Deforest, WI and Judith Woltmann (Paul) of Marshfield; 9 grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Nina is preceded in death by her husband Robert; brother Basil Wenzel and Daughter-in-law Sue Hull.
Special thanks to the staff at Wells Nature view, and Heartland Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
for your convenience.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020