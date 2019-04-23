|
|
Noreen G. Zellner
Milladore - Noreen G. Zellner, 82, Milladore, passed away early on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Arborview Court, Wisconsin Rapids.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Blenker, with Rev. John Ofori-Domah officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday at Martens / Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City and from 9:30 am until service time on Wednesday at St. Kilian's Catholic Church.
Noreen was born on March 2, 1937 in Rudolph, Wisconsin, to William and Theresa (Kersten) Dorshorst and was a 1955 graduate of Rudolph High School. She also was a 1963 graduate of Wood County Teachers College and in 1968 she graduated from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. She was united in marriage to Leo F. Zellner on September 30, 1967 in Marshfield. He died on September 3, 2002.
After her education, Noreen taught school in Stevens Point for one year. She then was a teacher at J.F. Kennedy Elementary School in Junction City for 26 years and 3 years at St. Kilian's Parochial School in Blenker. She retired from teaching in June of 1994.
She was a member of the Marshfield Retired Teachers Association and the Retired National Education Association. Noreen loved to read, polka dance and bake for others, especially her children and grandchildren. Her specialty was caramel bars, sweet rolls and chocolate chip cookies. She was an outgoing person who loved to be with people. She enjoyed travel, especially with her husband, Leo.
She is survived by her children, Janice (Bill) Hafenbredl of Marshfield, Jerome "Jerry" (Diane) Zellner of Wisconsin Rapids, Eugene (Kathy) Zellner of Rudolph and Douglas (Cindy) Zellner of Auburndale. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Russell (Abi) Hafenbredl, Timothy Hafenbredl, Constance (Brian) Gullickson, Justin (Kendall) Zellner, Jason (Jackie) Zellner, Eric Zellner (fiancé - Amelia Aldrich), Amanda (Bernie) Anding, and and 9 great grandchildren, Melanie Hafenbredl, Logan Gullickson, Gracelynn Breeggemann, Lily Zellner, Gage Zellner, Willow Zellner, Nora Anding, Margaret Anding and Leo Zellner. She is further survived by brothers, Ervin and Duane Dorshorst.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers, Eugene, Alois and Elwin Dorshorst and sisters, Verna Debyl, Margaret Marach and Lucina Breit and a great granddaughter, Scarlet Anding.
The family will designate a memorial at a later date.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 23, 2019