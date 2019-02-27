|
|
Olga Woik-Hoehn
Owen - Olga Woik-Hoehn, age 87, of Owen, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen is entrusted with the arrangements.
Olga was born in the Town of Green Grove on February 21, 1932, to Ernest and Iva (Winter) Woik. After graduating from Owen High School in 1949, she worked in Wausau for one year before returning to Owen.
Olga married Raymond Liepke in 1951 and they had two sons, Douglas and Dennis.
They farmed in the city limits until they sold the farm to the City of Owen. They built Blue Chip Elevator and Seed Corporation in Abbotsford in 1974, which was operated along with their sons until it was sold in 2001.
Olga was a faithful member of Nazareth Lutheran Church for many years.
Surviving are sons Douglas and Dennis (Donna) Liepke and five step-children: Karen (John) Pelot, Kenneth (Gerri) Hoehn, Jr., Kregg (Cindy) Hoehn, Kathy (Dan) Buss and Keith (Sandy) Hoehn. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Crystal and Carlee Liepke along with numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Elsie Woik and Ellen Woik; brother-in-law, Arlyn Ebeling and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth and brothers, Ralph and Robert Woik and sister, Violet Ebeling.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 27, 2019