Services
Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
607 E 4Th St
Owen, WI 54460
(715) 229-2646
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Nazareth Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Nazareth Lutheran Church
Withee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Woik-Hoehne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Woik-Hoehne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Olga Woik-Hoehne Obituary
Olga Woik-Hoehne

Owen - Olga Woik-Hoehn, age 87, of Owen, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Withee. Rev. Elizabeth Bier will officiate. Family and friends are welcome from 11:00 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen is entrusted with the arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now