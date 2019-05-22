|
Olga Woik-Hoehne
Owen - Olga Woik-Hoehn, age 87, of Owen, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Withee. Rev. Elizabeth Bier will officiate. Family and friends are welcome from 11:00 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen is entrusted with the arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 22, 2019