Olive U. Finder
Marshfield - Olive Udell (Lawrence) Finder, age 100, passed away at her home in Marshfield on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Funeral services for Olive will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Doug Bjerke officiating. Burial will take place in York Center Cemetery, Town of York, Clark County. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Olive was born on March 29, 1919, in Hennepin County, Minnesota, to the late Orin and Nettie (Downey) Lawrence. She was a member of United Methodist Church of Granton. Olive was very active in the Mothers Club of Dells Dam when her children were in grade school. She worked as a housekeeper at the Merchants Hotel in Neillsville for many years.
Olive was known for her homemade bread and baked beans and for her pop-up sense of humor that brought many to tears of laughter. She was an avid reader and loved to go for a ride anywhere, especially in the sunshine. Olive loved nature--animals, flowers, and the sky--and always took pleasure in the little things.
Survivors include her daughter, Bettie Finder, Marshfield; granddaughter Tammy Finder Davis (Morris), Enterprise, Alabama; granddaughter Teri Finder Kelley (Kevin), Elba, Alabama; great-grandchildren Sarah Davis, Mobile, AL; Ben Davis, Huntsville, AL; Emma Kelley and Will Kelley, both of Elba, AL; Zackary Kelley and Harris Kelley, both of Trussville, AL; several nieces and nephews, including special nieces Joyce Langfeldt and Shirley Stolt.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louie Finder, son Lester Finder, daughter-in-law Ellen Finder, grandson Perry Finder, and sisters Ina Williams and Fannie Jakobi.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 5, 2019