Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
Oliver Hall
Oliver B. Hall

Oliver B. Hall Obituary
Oliver B. Hall

Marshfield - Oliver Bernard Hall, age 77, of Marshfield, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield, on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Mark Krueger officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield where military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post No. 54. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service at the funeral home on Monday.

Oliver was born on April 10, 1942 in Neillsville, Wisconsin to Richard and Ethel (Bliven) Hall. He graduated from Marshfield High School in January of 1975. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, serving from 1959 to 1962 during the Berlin Crisis while stationed at Ft. Leonard and Ft. Lewis.

He married the former Betty Strebing on July 9, 1965 at Faith Lutheran Church in Marshfield. Oliver worked as a carpenter for Wisconsin Homes, and as a cab driver for Radio Cab Company. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, and Milwaukee Brewers and enjoyed listening to country music.

He is survived by his wife Betty, a son Trace (Linda) Hall of Spencer, 5 step-children, David Green of Marshfield, Debra (Gary) Zieher of Spencer, Steven Green, of Chicago, IL, Sally Green of Marshfield, and Richard Green of Wausau; Six grandchildren, Kathryn, Taylor, Jaidyn, Caitlin, Spencer, and Richard, two great-grandchildren, Reese and Fiona, one brother, John of Flint, Michigan, and a sister Virginia Roche of Fenton, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Irene Luethold.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
