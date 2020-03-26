|
Patricia A. Justman
Stratford - Patricia A. Justman, 87, Stratford, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Stoney River Memory Care, Marshfield.
Due to the Corona Virus pandemic a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stratford, where a private visitation will be prior to the service. Rev. Sengole Vethamanickam will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Town of Eau Pleine. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Patricia was born on March 17, 1933 in the Town of Eau Pleine, Maraton County, to John and Barbara (Wolf) Jost. She received her education in Stratford and Marshfield schools. She was united in marriage to Fred W. Justman on April 10, 1950 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield.
Pat was employed at Figi's in Marshfield and for over 20 years as supervisor of credit. She enjoyed square dancing and teaching square dancing in the area.
She is survived by her husband, Fred and their children, Patricia, Kenneth, Keith, Shirley, James, and Julie. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, David, brothers, Arnold, Ralph, and Melvin Jost and a sister, Adelaid Leonard.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Stoney River Memory Care and Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020