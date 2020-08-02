Patricia A. McCune



Patricia A. McCune, age 78, passed away on Thursday July 30, 2020 at Froedert Menominee Falls Hospital after a long courageous battle with chronic crohn's disease.



Schmidt and Bartlet Funeral Home in Menominee Falls will be handling the burial. There will not be a memorial service due to the Covid19 pandemic.



Pat was born March 29, 1942 in Detroit, MI to Ralph McCune and Hazel (Louks) McCune. She grew up in Hot Springs, South Dakota.



She married Donald L. Zager on July 23, 1959. In 1960 they moved to Marshfield, WI. They later divorced.



Pat moved to California in 1986 to be close to her brothers. During her time there she became a nanny after years of being a homemaker. A few years later she move to Brown Deer, WI to be closer to her family.



She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She loved to read books, knit, travel, boating, and trying out new recipes.



She is survived by her children Veronica (Ken) Zeidler, Mary Jo Zager, Nancy (Ed) Erickson, all of Marshfield and Scott (Michele) Zager of Brown Deer, WI. Her grandchildren Aimee (Dana) Fern, great-granddaughter Alexandra Fern, Ashley (Sergjes) Stepanovs, great-grandchildren Natalya Stepanovs and Alexander Stepanovs, and Jessica Bornbach all of Marshfield, Joanna Zager and Alexandra Dunigan of Brown Deer, WI, her bothers Michael (Lois) McCune of Arizona and Terry (Nancy) McCune of California. She also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



She was pre-deceased by her parents, daughter-in-law Renee Zager and a nephew Kindred McCune.



Pat was a remarkable woman, well loved and will be greatly missed.









