Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Loyal, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Loyal, WI
Patricia A. Stiemann

Patricia A. Stiemann
Patricia A Stiemann

Owen - Age 81, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her residence in the Town of Green Grove.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1PM on Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Loyal. Rev. Leo Johnson will officiate. She will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in the Town of Hixon, Clark County. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday at the church in Loyal from 11 AM until time of services. Patricia's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Her arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 1 to July 3, 2019
