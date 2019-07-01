|
Patricia A Stiemann
Owen - Age 81, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her residence in the Town of Green Grove.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1PM on Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Loyal. Rev. Leo Johnson will officiate. She will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in the Town of Hixon, Clark County. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday at the church in Loyal from 11 AM until time of services. Patricia's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Her arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer.
