Patricia Ann (Kmiec) Kepner
Arpin - Patricia Ann (Kmiec) Kepner, age 65 of Arpin, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, early Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home.
A celebration of patty's life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 24 at Zion United Methodist Church (2106 N. Peach Ave.) In Marshfield. Visitation will be held at Rembs Funeral Home (300 s. Oak Ave.) In Marshfield, on Wednesday, September 23, 4:00-8:00 pm and
Again at the church on Thursday, 10:00 am -11:00 am. Burial will take place at hillside cemetery, Marshfield. Pallbearers will be Mark, Andy and John Swenson, Justin Peterson, Devan, Colin and Brandon Daniels, jim and Jon Kmiec.
Patricia Ann was born January 9, 1955, daughter of Donald & Jane (Mcgivern) Stroetz in Marshfield. On June 14, 1980. She was united in marriage to Tom Kmiec. Tom passed away on December 9, 2007. On August 1, 2020 she was united in marriage to Dale Kepner. She graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1973. Patty had worked at the Marshfield News Herald, Figi's, Marshfield Door as security and Menard's. Patty was a loving wife, mother and loving grandma patty to her two granddaughters Jaeyden and Brooklyn. She was godmother to Theresa (Terri) Vanderboom and Brandon Daniels.
Patty enjoyed spending time with her family for Thanksgiving, Christmas and the many great times up north at the cottage in Tomahawk. Patty was an avid Brewer, Badger and Packer fan. She loved being on the pools at Jack's. Patty loved collecting dragon fly items. Patty and her sisters got matching tattoos of the dragon fly. The legend has it that dragonflies were given an extra set of wings so that angels could ride on their back. When you see this winged beauty, it's an exquisite reminder that an angel from heaven is visiting you!
Patty is lovely survived by her husband Dale, son Mike (Tammy) Kmiec. Her two granddaughters, Jaeyden and Brooklyn Kmiec. Her sisters and brother, Mary Jane (Dave) Swenson, Nancy (Gene) Schneider, Jim Stroetz, Barb Peterson, Karen (Leonard) Daniels, and her many nieces and nephews, brother in laws, Bennie (Gerri) Kmiec, and Dennis (Kaye) Kmiec and the extended Kepner family.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, husband tom, and brother in law Russ Peterson.
Patty we know you are free from pain, but it was painful to let you go. We now you are looking down on us from heaven above. We can see you dancing with the angels and in god's loving arms. You will always be in our hearts!
The family would like to thank the medical staff and heartland hospice team for the care shown to patty and her family. To pastor Kwon for his visits and the many prayers from everyone.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com