|
|
Patricia L. Anderson
Mosinee - Patricia L. Anderson, 76, Mosinee, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 2:00 PM until service time. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. Entombment will be in McMillan Memorial Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum, Town of McMillan, Marathon County. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Patricia was born on June 26, 1943 in Phillips, to Charles and Pauline (Urseny) Novotny and was a graduate of Prentice High School. She also was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point with a double major, obtaining degrees in Sociology and Economics. She was united in marriage to Clifford L. Anderson on August 14, 1965 in Westboro, Wisconsin. He died on February 24, 2012.
Pat had been employed as a social worker and later joined her husband in a business they owned, Mid-State Contracting, Inc., with shops in Marshfield and Wausau. She was a member of the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and the Red Coat Ambassadors. She was active with the Lawton Center for Research and Education, was a faithful volunteer for the National Farm Medicine Center at the Marshfield Clinic and was a Spiritual Services volunteer at the Marshfield Medical Center.
Her husband Cliff was the light of her life and they enjoyed the outdoors, boating and traveling together. She also loved shopping as well as planning and attending parties.
She is survived by a son, Timothy (Renee) Anderson of Hatfield and a daughter, Tammy (James) Risseeuw of Sheboygan, and 2 granddaughters, Morgan and Sara Risseeuw. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Elizabeth Rossiter of Schofield and Paulette (Don) Russell of North Pole, Alaska and a brother, Guy (Anita) Novotny of Delafield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother, Mark Novotny.
Memorials may be designated in Pat's name to the Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019