|
|
Patricia M. Lube
Marshfield - Patricia M. Lube, 64, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be held from 10:00 am until 12:30 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield.
Patricia was born on June 1, 1954 in Marshfield, to Richard and Marian (Benz) Henseler and was a 1972 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School.
Patty was employed in the Internal Medicine Department at Marshfield Clinic for over 20 years until her retirement. She cherished the wonderful friends she made during her career at the clinic. She loved animals and her dog Tucker and enjoyed reading books and watching movies. She truly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and was always available for support and advice. She had the ability to make friends and talk to anyone. She demonstrated strength and independence and was always positive. Patty will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor. Her grandsons called her Da. Her grandson Kayden would say "Da always had a story to tell."
Patty is survived by her children, Sheena (Jonathan) Bohl of Wisconsin Rapids, Travis (fiancé - Lacy Werren) Lube of Lone Rock, WI and Jacob (Lacey Calmes) Lube of Brooklyn Park, MN. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Kayden and Kace Bohl. She is further survived by her mother, Marian Henseler of Marshfield and siblings, Carol (Jerry) Binder of Marshfield, Kathy Brantner of Eau Claire and Dennis (Pat) Henseler of Maple Grove, MN and a sister-in-law, Holly Henseler of Pahrump, NV.
She is preceded in death by her father, a daughter Kristen Ruth Lube and a brother Gerald Henseler.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Yeboah and Ministry Hospice Staff and to all her friends who visited and offered support to Patty while she was at home.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 8, 2019