Patrick H. Nikolay
Auburndale - Patrick Herbert Nikolay, age 86, of Auburndale, passed away late Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Marshfield Health Services in Marshfield, WI. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Rev Mark Lundgren will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Green Valley, WI.
Patrick was born October 28, 1933, the son of Frank and Helen (Wyman) Nikolay in Marshfield, Wisconsin. He attended St. Andrew's school. Pat worked at Kohler company from 1953 to 1955. He proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1955 until 1957. After his duty in the Navy, he returned to Kohler company from 1957 to 1965. On April 25, 1959, Patrick was united in marriage to the love of his life Patricia (Solinsky) Nikolay in Rozellville, WI. Pat and Patti then decided to move back to central Wisconsin to raise their family on the farm. In addition to farming, he also loved spending time logging in the winter months. He later logged full time with his son, Dan. After retirement, he enjoyed helping Pat Jr. on the farm and continued working in the woods on occasion.
In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling and being involved with the Auburndale Lion's Club. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, being in the woods, surveying the fields and informing his friends of the progress of the crops.
Patrick is lovingly survived by his wife: Patti Nikolay of Auburndale; his children: Patrick Jr (Karen), Perry (Sara), Tom (Michelle), Greg (Special Friend Dawn), Julie Kundinger (Jason), Jay (Julie), Doug (Jami) & Dan; grandchildren: Scott (Brittany), Kayla (Fiancé Nate), Nicole, Justin, Garrett, Matthew, Nathan, Corbin, Ava, Aiden, Ben, Elijah & Sophie; brothers: Jerry (Valerie) Nikolay, Robert (Nancy) Nikolay; sisters: Kathleen Reigel, Carol (Roger) Ress, Betty Worzella; sister in-law Joanne Nikolay; brothers in-law Bob Solinsky & Ed (Barb) Solinsky and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents: Frank & Helen; his in-laws Art & Ann Solinsky; his brother Frank Jr; his sister Jean Sazama; his brother in-laws Robert Reigel, Ron Worzella, Bud Sazama & Art Solinsky; sister in-laws Annette Guldan & Sherri Solinsky.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with Funeral Arrangements. Online condolences may be made at https://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.