|
|
Patrick J. Bauer
Auburndale - Patrick J. Bauer from Walker, MN died Wednesday, Dec 25th, 2019 at his beloved acreage in Auburndale, WI. He was 66.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Auburndale, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Mark Lundgren will officiate. Military rites will be conducted at the church by the American Legion Post 54 of Marshfield, following the service. Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, is assisting the family.
Pat was born to Edwin and Maurine (Wilhelm) Bauer on March 10, 1953 in Marshfield, WI. He married his high school sweetheart, Vicki S. Grottke and they were married for 47 years. After high school, Pat enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War years of the 1970's, and was stationed at Rantoul, IL and at Eielson Air Force Base, Fairbanks, Alaska. Pat achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in June 1977 at the completion of his final deployment in Duluth, MN.
Upon discharge from the military, Pat and Vicki moved to Walker where they raised their two children. Pat worked for the State of MN at Ah-Gwah-Ching as a stationary boiler equipment engineer for the State Operated Services Department. He was then promoted to Physical Plant Director. After distinguishing himself, he achieved the title and responsibilities of the St. Paul Area Regional Manager where he supervised the building of five state hospitals throughout Minnesota.
Respected by his peers, he was elected President of the Chief Engineer Guild by those same peers.
An avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman, Pat undertook hunting adventures in Montana, Alaska, and Africa but his joyful roots were always in Wisconsin and Minnesota, deer hunting. He excelled in rifle, bow and black powder musket hunting. After retiring, Pat's passion was working "The 80". He took great pride in maintaining 5 miles of trails with two beautiful ponds, (The Teardrop & The Minnesota) which he kept looking like a park.
Pat was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a member of the . He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Walker.
Survivors include his beloved wife Vicki, son Patrick II of Columbia Heights, MN, daughter Tiffani (Cade) Bednarski with grandson Brody Bauer Bednarski of Longville, Mn. His mother Maurine, sisters Nancy and Susan (Kenny) Ludlum, and brother Michael (Shelley Munkholm) also survived him.
Pat was preceded in death by his sister Sandy, and father, Edwin.
A man who stood tall and straight as a Ponderosa Pine, Pat will be sorely missed by all who loved him.
Memorials may be designated in Pat's name to the .
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019