Patrick L. Hughes
Marshfield - Patrick L. Hughes, 79, Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. James Weighner officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County and serving as pallbearers will be Matthew, Zachary, Jaimee Martinson, Tyler Murphy, Ashley Thimmesch and Kevin Kortuem. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday at Rembs Funeral Home and from 9:30 am on Friday until service time at St. John's Catholic Church.
Patrick was born on October 1, 1939 to Ervin and Margaret (Clark) Hughes, Sr. of Stratford.
He married Shirley A. Rottscheit on July 4, 1960 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Spencer. She died on November 14, 2016.
As a young man Patrick had been employed at Rollohome Corporation and then at Weyerhaeuser Company for 24 years. He lastly worked at Hub City and later Fleming Company until his retirement.
He enjoyed hunting, watching wildlife, camping and was a Packer fan. He also enjoyed weekly drawings, pools and raffles at surrounding businesses and was often very lucky. He was proud of his Irish heritage and name and was well known around town when every year he would dress as a leprechaun on St. Patrick's Day.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Angela (Thomas) Martinson of Auburndale and Peggy Murphy of Marshfield. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Matthew, Zachary and Jaimee Martinson and her son Theodore; Ashley (Joe) Thimmesch and their children, Evelyn and Faith; and Tyler (Jessica Zschernitz) and their son, Sawyer. He is further survived by his siblings, Elaine Stoiber of Beloit, Donna Goetzman of Milwaukee, Margaret Mueller of Milwaukee, Alice Olson of Wausau, Niel (Sally) Hughes of Florida, Ervin Hughes, Gerald Hughes and John (Betty) Hughes, all of Marshfield, Kenneth (Connie) Hughes of Stratford and Jim Hughes of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son-in-law, Kevin Murphy, a sister, Jane Levendusky and other family members.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 11, 2019