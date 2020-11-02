Paul A. DinsColby - Paul A. Dins, 83, of Colby died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire of an apparent heart attack, which was the result of covid complications.Paul was born March 19, 1937, in Colby to Albert and Edna (Mandel) Dins. He attended Colby schools and was a member of the Colby High School class of 1955. He continued his education at the UW Marathon campus until his father asked him to become involved in the family business, Wiersig and Dins Feed. Eventually, Paul became a partner and later purchased the business which was then named P. A. Dins Co.In his younger years, he enjoyed team bowling, boating, fishing, and participating in various local organizations. Being musically talented, he could rock a piano with a "boogie," and blow a mean cornet. He was even a member of the local Barbershop singers. Paul sang bass!He met the love of his life, Kim Dawson, in 1975. They took many trips to Las Vegas and Mexico and went on several cruises. In the 1990's, he purchased a cottage at Chetek. After he retired from business, they would spend 6 months of the year there and enjoyed relaxing, fishing, and hitting the local hot spot - Gilligans. That is where they met many wonderful people who became close friends. Also, his brother and sister visited frequently, and the four of them would hit the casino at Turtle Lake.The one thing Paul especially liked was his Ranger boat. On a nice day, he would go for a ride and do some fishing (catch and release). He first fished the lakes as a young boy with his father, so he knew them like the back of his hand and loved taking many a person for an "unforgettable" boat ride.Paul is survived by his sister, Rita Dins Ashenbrenner, of Rosholt. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Allen, and Kim. Incidentally, October 26, the date of Paul's death, is also the date of Kim's funeral in 2013.His sister would like to extend a special thank you to his good friends at Chetek (Tim Olson, Todd Olson, and Bill & Linda Breed) who kept a close eye on Paul and willingly helped him when he needed assistance.Due to the covid virus, a private funeral was held on Monday, November 2, at the Colby Cemetery with Pastor Teri Hanson officiating.