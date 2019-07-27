|
|
Paul F. Adler
Marshfield - Paul F. Adler, 77, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with his wife Deb at his side on Friday, July 26, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Douglas Robertson, officiating. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be Tom Pankratz, Joe Petkovsek, Mark Adler, Bob Kuehl, Peter Behrens, Bernie Binning and Gary Rappe. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Madison and Lincoln Adler. The Marshfield Fire Department will form a guard of Honor. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday at Rembs Funeral Home and from 10:00 am until service time on Wednesday at Our Lady of Peace Church. A Knights of Columbus rosary service will be at 6:30 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Paul was born on February 16, 1942 in Marshfield, to Sylvester "Shorty" and Lucille (Spindler) Adler. He attended Our Lady of Peace Parochial School and was a graduate of Columbus High School. He also was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, where he received a Bachelors Degree in forestry. As a young man he served as an Apostolate, teaching in British Columbia. After his education he worked for the United States Forest Service in California. He also served in the National Guard. In 1971 he began employment with the Marshfield Fire Department for 29 years, serving until his retirement in 2000.
He married Deborah J. Petkovsek on May 10, 1975 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.
Paul enjoyed hunting, training hunting dogs, motorcycling, traveling with Deb and playing cards with friends. He was devoted to his family and especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus John Eisen Council #1799, The Marshfield Eagles Club, Marshfield Trap and Skeet Club, Marshfield T & T Riders and the Friends of the Mead Wildlife.
He is survived by his wife, Deb and their son, Daniel (Jennifer) Adler of Peoria, IL a granddaughter, Madison and a grandson, Lincoln. He is also survived by brothers and sisters, Russell (Rufina) Adler of Marshfield, Mary (Warren) Rhyner of Altoona, PA, Barbara (Paul) Brayer of Mukwonago, Janice Dotson of Port Angeles, WA, John (Mary) Adler of Marshfield and David Adler of Granton, and a brother-in-law, Joe Petkovsek of Willard.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law, Claude Dotson and a nephew, Seth Dotson.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 27 to July 29, 2019