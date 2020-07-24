1/1
Paul Joseph Adler
1937 - 2020
Paul Joseph Adler

Marshfield - Paul Joseph Adler, 83, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 am until service time. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate.

Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 54 of Marshfield. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Paul was born on April 6, 1937 in Marshfield, to Anton and Katherine (Schuster) Adler and was a 1955 graduate of Columbus High School.

He married Patricia Sweeney on October 28, 1961 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Marshfield. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from October 10, 1955 until his honorable discharge on October 9, 1958.

Paul had been employed at Felker Brothers Manufacturing in Marshfield, for 36 years until his retirement. He stated that he loved his time working at Felker Brothers.

Paul enjoyed traveling and was a handyman, always tinkering, building and puttering in his workshop at home. In his own words, he was a Jack of All Trades Master of None!

He is survived by his wife, Pat and their children, Sheila Adler Hove of Leavenworth, WA, Scott Adler and Susan Adler, both of Marshfield. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Christopher (Lauren) Adler, Matthew Adler, all of Marshfield and Dylan Hove of Tempe, AZ. He is further survived by a sister, Bernice Fehrenbach.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Donald Adler, Lloyd Adler, Joan Adler, Beverly Fahey, Patricia Tremmel, and Jim Adler.

Memorials may be designated in Paul's name to the American Heart Association or Columbus Catholic High School.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com






Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
