Paul W. Coaty
Sauk City - Paul Walter Coaty, age 59, of Sauk City, WI passed away peacefully early Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the time of service on Thursday. Burial will take place in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Marshfield at a later date.
Paul was born December 11, 1960 the son of Duwayne and Phyllis (Schell) Coaty in Marshfield. He graduated from Marshfield High School. On September 13, 1994 was united in marriage to the love of his life Lori Wilatoski in Marshfield.
He was a member of the Lonely Few Motorcycle Club for over ten years. In his spare time he enjoyed listening to classic rock, riding his motorcycle with his wife, and time spent with his friends and family. He also enjoyed the companionship of his pets. Those that knew Paul best, will miss his loyalty, big heart and friendship.
Paul is lovingly survived by his wife: Lori Coaty of Sauk City; his son: Quinn Coaty of Austin, TX; a brother: William Coaty of Marshfield. He is further survived by a niece: Nicole Inskeep of Round Rock, TX; as well as his nephews: Christoper Coaty of Round Rock, TX and Mason Coaty of Watertown, WI. He will truly be missed and in our hearts forever.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents: Duwayne and Phyllis; as well as family companions: Zeus, Zodiac, Gypsy, and Peewee.
Those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to do so to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
