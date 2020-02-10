|
Paula A. Wallner
Wisconsin Rapids - Paula A. Wallner, 74, Wisconsin Rapids, was granted eternal rest on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Milladore, with Rev. Gregory Michaud officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Milladore. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday at Martens / Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City, and from 9:30 am until service time on Saturday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.
Paula was born on June 3, 1945 in Marshfield, to Elmer and Eleanora (Zvolena) Jadack and was a graduate of Auburndale High School. She also graduated from Dental Hygiene School in Milwaukee and Mid State Technical College where she received an accounting degree. She married Richard J. Wallner in 1965 and they later divorced.
Paula had been employed as a waitress at various supper clubs in Wisconsin Rapids. She then became employed at Consolidated papers, Wisconsin Rapids for 22 years until her retirement.
She enjoyed country line dancing and was a member of Central Wisconsin Country Dancers for 20 years. She also enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, watching birds, spoiling her puppy, "Lahnie" and traveling where she was able to visit all 50 states. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She leaves behind many friends and was a special friend of Bill's for over 40 years.
She is survived by her children, Melinda "Mindy" Challoner, Todd Wallner and Daniel (Tina) Wallner, all of Wisconsin Rapids. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Megan, Maddie, Shaelee and Raice. She is further survived by her sisters, Frances Weigel of Marshfield, Marcia (Ron) Doescher of Wisconsin Rapids, Joyce Durrant of Port Edwards and Shirley (Edward) Junemann of Rudolph.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law, Ronald Furo, Oscar Weigel, Jr. and Edward "Ned" Durrant.
Memorials may be designated in her name to House of the Dove, Marshfield.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020