Paula J Hanson
Spencer - Age 72, of Spencer, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Her memorial service will be held at 2PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Spencer with Rev. Rebekah Tarras officiating. Committal services for Paula will be held privately at a later time. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday at the church in Spencer from 12 Noon until time of services. Those attending are invited to share in a lunch along with fellowship before and after the services.
Paula was born on December 9, 1946 in Neillsville, the daughter of Paul and Frances (Rous) Seefeld. She graduated from Spencer High School. Paula was united in marriage to Dean Elvin Hanson on January 21, 1966 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Spencer. She owned and operated her own retail clothing store, PJ's Plus, from 1989-2010. Before that she worked at Fleet Farm in Marshfield until the fire, then worked at St. Joseph's Hospital gift shop.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Spencer.
Her hobbies included creating beautiful handmade quilts for family and friends, taking a boat ride on a warm, sunny afternoon at Lake Holcombe using her green thumb to bring her flowers to life, or spending the cold Wisconsin winters at the sunny beaches of Florida. She was a pro at spoiling her grandchildren, with endless patience, love and silly games.
Paula is survived by her loving husband Dean of Spencer; her children Deann (Russ) Radtke of Colfax and Rob (Cheryl) Hanson of Marathon City; her grandchildren Jake (Laura) Radtke, Mara (Ben) Westphal and Hayden Hanson; her siblings: Noreen (Jim) Troiber of Medford and Alan (Mary) Seefeld of Spencer along with many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Frances and her son Jeff.
If desired, the family is accepting memorials in Paula's name for a charity to be determined.
Paula's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2019