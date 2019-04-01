|
Paula K. Hoch
Marshfield - Paula K. Hoch, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at her home in Marshfield.
A service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, with Pastor Preston Tippen officiating. The visitation will begin at 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm. Burial took place in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Marshfield.
Paula was born on October 24, 1968 in Antigo, WI to the late Benedict and Dorothy (Olson) Eder and attended Shawano schools. She was united in marriage to Robert Hoch on July 30, 2001
Paula was a longtime employee at the Perkins Restaurant in Marshfield. She was a very gifted singer who now sings with the angels. She loved her pets, Penny and Kitty.
Survivors include her best friend Robert Hoch, daughter Samantha Hoch, brothers Ben (Linda) Eder of Buffalo, NY, Brad (Bonny) Eder of Bonduel, WI, nephews Mike, Mark, and Kenny Eder and Eric Unger, lifetime friend Ann (Meverden) Kartali, many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Pamela Eder.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 1, 2019