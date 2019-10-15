|
|
Pauline F. Fuchs
Marshfield - Pauline F. Fuchs, 94, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Safe Haven Senior Care in Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:30 am until service time. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Pauline was born on September 30, 1925 in Marshfield, to Rudolph and Hildegard (Weigel) Zinthefer. She was united in marriage to Joseph V. Fuchs on May 24, 1949 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hewitt. He died on May 7, 2014.
Pauline and her husband farmed in the Town of Auburndale 61 years. She sang in St. Michael's Catholic Church Choir for many years.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kathy Fuchs and her grandson, Chris Fuchs, both of Marshfield. She is also survived by a brother, Rudolph Zinthefer of Abbotsford and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Mary in infancy, a son, Joseph W. Fuchs in 2017, 3 sisters and 1 brother.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019