Pearl E. Graf
Marshfield - Pearl E. (Hines) Graf, 93, Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Three Oaks Health Services.
We, her surviving sons, Walter (Mary) of Pittsville, Harold of Arpin, and Robert, Sr. of Marshfield knew that morning God was going to call your name.
In life, 13 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 24 great great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends love you dearly. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you this day God called you home.
In God's arms you join your husband, Harold, Sr., and parents, William and Viola (Rutledge) Hines and your husbands parents, Louis and Olive Graf. You were the last member of 7 brothers and sisters, Ted, Robert, Carol, George, Ruby and Lola. Also, daughter-in-law, Helen Graf, grandson, Troy "Turtle" Graf, great grandchildren, Paige and Cassidy, great great grandchildren, Aiden Pokallus and Myah Watters and special friend, John Bixby.
You left us peaceful memories. You were born on February 18, 1927 in Medford, Wisconsin. You were married on October 14, 1941 in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. We all knew you as a hardworking mother, skinning pulp wood, working the bean fields, cranberry marshes, Silver Plex door factory in Marshfield, owning your own establishment, Pearl's Palace in Dorchester, WI. "YET" there was always time caring for family, babysitting grandchildren, great grandchildren, who loved Grandma's baked goods, being rocked to sleep in Grandma's lap. You enjoyed knitting coat sweaters and socks, classic country and gospel music, bowling, playing cards, and winters in Arizona with friend John.
Your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our chain is broken, and nothing seems the same. But God calls one by one the chain will link again.
Funeral services will be held for family and friends at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time. Pastor David Bratlie will officiate, and Caroline Helm will be organist. Burial will be in Brooklawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, Town of Richfield, Wood County following the service. Serving as pallbearers will be great grandchildren, Kyle, Justin, Jordan, Zackery, Brad, and T.J.
The family would like to thank Greg and Tami and staff of Rembs Funeral Home and the staff at Three Oaks for their kind and loving support.
