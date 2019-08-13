|
Peggy A Metz
Marshfield - Age 72, of Marshfield, passed away at peace with her siblings at the bedside on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Atrium Post-Acute Care in Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marshfield with Rev. Keith Kitzhaber officiating. Committal services will be held later with family at one of her favorite places. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday at the church in Marshfield from 9:30AM until time of services.
Peggy was born on November 19, 1946 in Marshfield, the daughter of Howard and Beatrice (Buchholtz) Metz. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1964. She later went on to work for the former St. Joseph's Hospital as a Health Unit Coordinator on 3North for 47 wonderful years often times reminiscing how great it was to work there and how the Sisters would come and visit her at her desk. Countless patients received excellent health care under watchful eye of the health unit coordinator on 3North.
Peggy enjoyed traveling to favorite spots in the US and Canada, spending time with family in the Northwoods of WI; bowling a game or two with friends, making memories by spending time with her family at the Wildwood Park, and with gifted hands knitted beautiful pieces for family to cherish.
Peggy will be greatly missed by her siblings Nancy (Charles) Partin of Rogersville, TN, Mary Beth (Thomas) Kavanagh of Wadsworth, IL, Kathy (Gary) Schweickl of Chippewa Falls, Steve Metz of Marshfield, Philip (Karen) Metz of Shawano, Greg (Cindy) Metz of Marshfield and Paul (Susette) Metz of Marshfield along with many nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Howard and Beatrice Metz, her brothers: Howard Jr., Michael and Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting memorials in Peggy's name for a charity to be determined.
Peggy's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019