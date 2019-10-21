|
Peggy Bloedorn Michalski
Marshfield - Peggy Bloedorn Michalski was born May 23, 1951 in Watertown, WI, to John and Lois Bloedorn. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1969 and attended UW-Stout in Menomonie, WI. She graduated in 1973 with a Bachelor Degree in Art Education. While attending UW-Stout, she met Robert Michalski, a fellow art education student. They married on July 26, 1975 in Watertown, WI.
Peg started her teaching career in Gillett, WI in 1975. They moved to Marshfield WI in 1978 where she taught art at five elementary schools. Later she taught seventh and eighth grade art at the Junior High/Middle School. She was committed to encouraging her students to express themselves through the arts and to appreciate the art of others, whether that be the work of a fellow student or a renowned
artist. Through art, students were given a creative outlet which allowed them to better know themselves and Peg to know them. She truly appreciated and enjoyed her students for what they shared of themselves.
Peg's passions outside of the classroom were her two dogs, Monet and Matisse, playing Mah Jongg, traveling the US and abroad. She was an avid reader, as well a watercolor and Pleine Aire painter. She and Bob were antique collectors and purveyors of linens, vintage clothing and Victoriana. Their business was fittingly named Threads.
Cooking and hosting dinners were talents that Peg shared with many good friends. She loved to surround herself with color, and colorful people. Although a petite woman, she had a hardy and contagious laugh that could turn heads.
Both she and Bob were keen supporters of the arts within the Marshfield schools and the greater community. They were actively involved in multiple aspects of the operations and programs of New Visions Gallery in the Marshfield Clinic. Their support of the arts and artists traveled with them to Gilbert, AZ, where they retired in 2007.
Peg Michalski died unexpectedly January 15, 2019 from complications of pneumonia at Mercy Gilbert Hospital, Gilbert, AZ. Her parents, John and Lois Bloedorn, and her brother Bruce predeceased her. Bob, her husband of 44 years survives her, as well as many nieces and nephews. Peg was especially fond of her brother Bruce, his wife Kay and their two children Brooke and Noah.
A celebration of Peg's life will be held Sunday, October 27th, from one to four at RiverEdge Golf Course, 10191 Mill Creek Dr., Marshfield WI. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Peg's name to the Marshfield Public Library Foundation, 105 S. Maple Ave., Marshfield, WI 54449 would share her love of reading with others.
"Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life." Pablo Picasso
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Oct. 21, 2019