Phyllis (Brewer) Martell


1939 - 2019
Anaheim, CA - 4/28/1939 - 9/2/2019

Phyllis Martell (nee Brewer) passed away from natural causes in her Anaheim, California home. She was raised in Neilsville, Wisconsin but moved to California with her late husband, Dan Martell, over 50 years ago. She is survived by her two daughters, Danielle Martell and Michelle Martell.

Phyllis has been cremated and a celebration of life will occur in the near future in Costa Mesa, CA.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
