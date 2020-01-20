|
Pondri E. Lewis
Loyal - PONDRI E. LEWIS, 75, of Loyal, WI, passed away at Clark County Rehab & Living Center, in Owen, WI, on Thursday, January 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Loyal, with Rev. Daniel Zimmerman officiating. Visitation will be held at the church, on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Pondri Ellen Smitke was born on August 22, 1944, in Stanley, WI, to Fredrick F. and Irene C. (Coates) Smitke. She was raised and received her education in Marshfield, graduating from Marshfield High School in 1962. After high school, Pondri moved to Milwaukee and worked for Lakeside Bridge & Steel from January 1963 until January 1969. She was united in marriage to Norbert Allen Lewis on May 25, 1968, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshfield. They lived in Milwaukee until moving to Loyal in 1973. In 1974, Pondri went to work at Skelgas, in Loyal, where she was the secretary until February 1996. She then worked as a sub in the lunch room for the Loyal Public Schools. Pondri lived at home until entering the Clark County Rehab & Living Center on December 30, 2019.
She had many interests, including, artex painting, word search puzzles, playing solitaire, ceramics, and reading.
Pondri loved spending time with her family, and her grandchildren meant the world to her.
She was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Loyal. She was involved with Sunday School for 37 years, was the Sunday School secretary from 1984 until 2007, and was the church treasurer from 1996 until 2016.
She will be dearly missed by her 2 daughters: Kelly Hainz and Kim (Darin) Bogdonovich, both of Loyal; three grandsons: Cody and Dustin Garlach, and Bo Bogdonovich; one step-grandson: Jacob (Tori) Bogdonovich; one step-granddaughter: Amanda (Jerry) Holman; 5 step-great grandchildren; 3 half-sisters: Doris (Wayne) Koneman of Waukesha, Marsha (Leo) Starr of Shoreview, MN, and Jane Zettler of Marshfield; one half-brother: Jay (Jan) Zettler of Marshfield; 2 step sisters: Eunice (Clyde) Radlinger of Buena Vista, CA, and Beatrice (Gordon) Krueger of Guthrie, OK; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pondri was preceded in death by her parents: her husband, Norbert, on April 20, 2016; one son-in-law: Steve Hainz; and her step-father: Harvey Zettler.
