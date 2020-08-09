R. Ilene Pribbernow
Owen - R. Ilene Pribbernow, age 92, of Owen, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at The Waterford in Colby. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we can enjoy remembering Ilene's life with our memories. Arrangements are entrusted with the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen.
Ilene was born on January 1, 1928, the daughter of Fredric and Gunda (Anderson) Awe in Longwood. She graduated from Owen High School and married Charles Pribbernow on August 11, 1945. After the war, they settled on a farm in Owen. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2015.
She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church at Longwood.
Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers and two sisters; her daughter, Judy Haack and granddaughter, Jenny Lovering.
She is survived by her son, Duane (Dawn); her daughter, Jan (Jeff) Petersen; son-in-law, Jim Haack; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
