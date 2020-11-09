Rae Roehrborn
Marshfield - Rae Roehrborn, 80, was born Raeburn Jean Junker on Dec 27, 1939 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 7, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at Noon, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Zion Methodist Church (2106 N Peach Ave) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield and again one hour prior to service at the church on Thursday.
Rae was the youngest of three children to parents Nels and Elizabeth Junker. She bravely battled Farmers Lung Disease for 5 years, but was not in pain and never complained. The doctors gave her 6 months to live and she fooled them and surpassed the odds by staying with her family for 25 months. She was an amazing and tough lady.
Erv and Rae met rollerskating in Mosinee, Wi and were married May 27, 1967. They lived a Happy, Christian life for 53 years, never fought or drank (except the occasional grasshopper on their anniversary) and raised two beautiful children, Linda and Andy. Rae moved to Marshfield and helped Erv start Roehrborns Berry Patch in 1970 and always had a friendly smile for every single customer that graced their farm. Her first glimpse of her would be home and farm almost made her turn around and go back to Rhinelander, but she buckled up her pants and dug in to clear the land so they could build their dream home with their own hands.
Rae loved helping others. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and volunteered to go on every mission trip that was offered. Her heart went out to those whose homes were ravaged by tornados, hurricanes and floods and she helped them rebuild, touching hundreds of lives. She especially loved to paint and felt that she was leaving her love on their walls. She was a life long member of the church's choir, assisted with church functions, meals and bible study. She loves the Lord.
In her fun time, she participated regularly on a bowling league at Rose Bowl Lanes (50+ years) and worked part time at Figis, Associated Bank and MCVariety. Rae was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan and was overjoyed when she received game tickets for her birthday, even if it meant sitting through the bitter cold of December to watch the game. One dream was fulfilled when she had the pleasure of meeting her favorite player, Donald Driver. She also had the amazing opportunity to travel extensively throughout Europe several times with her sister, Lois. They laughed and giggled their way across Norway, Germany, Switzerland and many other countries via airplane, train and cruise ship.
Rae is survived by her husband Erv, daughter Linda Roehrborn Rodriguez (Sam), son Andy Roehrbon (Amanda), grandsons Austin and Ashton, sister Lois Junker, brother Roland Junker (Faye), two sister in laws and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was a feisty, tiny lady with a big heart and a loving smile that was infectious. She was adored by many and will be greatly missed by her friends from church, bowling, work and the strawberry farm. Her family loves her so very much and will miss her dearly, until they meet in Heaven.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
for your convenience.