Ralph G. Swanson
Winchester - Ralph G. Swanson, Winchester, WI, died peacefully, going home to his Lord, Nov. 3, 2020. Ralph was 100 years young, celebrating this birthday on May 24, 2020, with friends, family and a car parade. Ralph was born to Esther and Gotfred Swanson, Iron Mountain, MI, on May 24, 1920.
Ralph was preceded in death by Harriet, his beloved wife of 73 years and Ben, his only brother, Marquette, MI. Ralph was the loving father of 4 children: Pam (Richard) Wegner, Egg Harbor, WI; Skip(Ralph Jr.) (Barb) Swanson, Phillips, WI; Ron (Sherry) Swanson, Surprise, AZ; Jim (Debi) Swanson, Stevens Point, WI. He was also the proud grandfather and great grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren
Details of a memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Ralph and Harriet Swanson Endowed Scholarship Fund at Michigan Tech Fund, 1400 Townsend Dr., Houghton, MI 49931. Condolences and cards may be sent to Jim Swanson, 1905 N. Pine Bluff Rd., Stevens Point, WI 54481.
