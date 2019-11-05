|
Ralph L. Reinwand
Marshfield - Ralph L. Reinwand, 95, Marshfield, passed away with family at his side on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Wells Nature View, on S. Adams Av., Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Barry Saylor will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 54 of Marshfield, at St. John's Catholic Church, following the service. Entombment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum, Wisconsin Rapids. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ralph was born on February 28, 1924 in the Town of Fremont, Clark County, to Charles and Elsie (Keppert) Reinwand.
He was a veteran the United States Army, serving during World War II from January 19, 1943 until his honorable discharge on January 2, 1946. He had been employed at Consolidated Papers, Biron Division for 35 years until his retirement.
He married Elaine Sommers Wiltgen on April 21, 1967. She died on June 21, 1988.
Ralph was a devout Catholic, attending daily Mass and was a longtime member of St. John's Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He was an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus, John Eisen Council #1799.
He is survived by children, LaVerne (Russell) Stiles, Elaine Paez, Sherri (Paul) Roark, Connie (Jim) Kolasinski, Ron Wiltgen, Ken (Marcy) Wiltgen, and Mike (Dianna) Wiltgen. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and a brother, Gilbert Reinwand. He is further survived by a special friend, Marcia Schoessow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughters, Jean Tolbert and Judy DeGraff, sisters, Florence Paul and Frances Hilgart and brothers, Ed, Norman "Skip" and Charles Reinwand.
The family wishes to thank everyone at Wells Nature View, St. Croix Hospice, Inclusa and Jane and Richard Lamermayer for their kind and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to St. John's Catholic Church.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019