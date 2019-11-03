|
Ralph V. Pernsteiner
Spencer - RALPH V. PERNSTEINER, age 85, of Spencer, WI, formerly of Greenwood, WI, passed away at Marshfield Medical Center on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Spencer, with Rev. Barry Saylor officiating. A private burial will be held in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery, Medford, WI at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church, on Friday, from 10am until time of service.
Ralph Vincent Pernsteiner was born on July 27, 1934 in Medford, WI, to Casper and Alice (Annen) Pernsteiner. He was raised on the family farm and received his education in the Medford area, graduating from Medford High School in 1952. After completing high school, Ralph moved to Kenosha where he worked in a furniture store for a short time, and then returned to Medford and worked for the phone company. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on July 5, 1957 and served until his honorable discharge on April 24, 1959. After returning from the service, Ralph took over the operation of his family farm. He was united in marriage to Darla J. Siikarla on February 27, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Stetsonville, WI. In 1970, they sold their farm and moved to Greenwood where they purchased another farm, which they operated until 1997. They sold the farm in Greenwood and moved to Spencer. Ralph worked for Roth Manufacturing, in Loyal, until retiring in 2008.
In retirement, he had many interests, but especially loved fishing with his grandchildren, his chainsaw, John Deere tractors, and woodworking.
He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, and a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenwood.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Darla, of Spencer; 3 children: Jean (Paul) Chromey of Marshfield, Vincent Pernsteiner of Chippewa Falls, and Karie (Brian) Schmidt of Loyal; 3 grandchildren: Ric Englebretson, Layne Schmidt and Blain Schmidt; 2 sisters: Alice Pernsteiner of Medford, Kathleen (Frank) Luterbach of Franklin, WI; 2 brothers: Robert (Jill) Pernsteiner of Aiken, SC, Gerald (Lynette) Pernsteiner of Medford; sisters-in-law: Agnes Pernsteiner and Kathleen Pernsteiner, both of Medford; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and 3 brothers: Willard, Lawrence and Sylvester Pernsteiner.
Online condolences may be expressed
Cuddie Funeral Home, of Greenwood, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019