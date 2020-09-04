Randy Poeppel
Marshfield - Randy Joseph Poeppel, age 63, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, passed away early on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at home in Marshfield, WI. His Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home following the service until 4:00 PM.
Randy was born February 5, 1957, the son of Ray and Barbara (Sprister) Poeppel in Marshfield, Wisconsin. He graduated from Marshfield High School in. Randy proudly served his country in the US Army. Randy worked many jobs in capentry.
In his spare time, he enjoyed wood working, riding motorcycle and fishing. He especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Randy is lovingly survived by his children: Heidi Jo Zenner, Matthew Poeppel and Josh Poeppel; grandchildren: Kaydee Jo Zenner, Erricka Zenner, Makaylee Zenner, and Dakotta Zenner Jasmine Poeppel, Mason Poeppel, Evelynn Poeppel; sisters: Kathy (Rob) York and Carla (Ron) Schuler and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Randy is preceded in death by his mother: Barbara; and brother Russell.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved his.
