Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Raymond I. Rizzi


1936 - 2019
Raymond I. Rizzi Obituary
Raymond I. Rizzi

Plymouth - Raymond I. "Ray" Rizzi, age 82, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Monday (March 4, 2019) at his home, with his family by his side.

He was born on September 4, 1936 in Spencer, WI, the son of the late Jake and Alice (Powell) Rizzi.

Ray attended Spencer grade schools and graduated in 1954 from Spencer High School, where he was a Golden Glove boxer.

In 1957 he married Loretta Lentz (nee Oberle) at Christ the King Catholic Church in Spencer, WI.

In June of 1985, he married Karen Niemuth (nee Streblow) at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.

Ray worked at Pathfinder in Spencer for 10 years and after moving to Plymouth began working for Kohler Company, retiring in 1999 after 33 ½ years. After retirement, he worked at Above and Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan.

In his early years he enjoyed roller skating and stock car racing. He also enjoyed tinkering on cars, wood working, and watching the Green Bay Packers. He loved playing scratch-off tickets and lottery tickets, watching "Gunsmoke" and the Polka channel, but most of all loved spending time with his family.

He leaves behind: Wife: Karen; Children: Debra Rizzi, Daniel (Tami) Rizzi, Dennis Rizzi, Dawn (John) Walczyk, Jodi (John) Schoerner, and Tim (Michelle) Niemuth; Grandchildren: Ryan (Jenny), Carese (fiancé: Ben), Malorri (significant other: Mitchell), Stephi, Michael (significant other: Samantha), Melinda, Julia, Amanda (fiancé: Jason), Craig, Morgan, and Jacob.

He is further survived by: Great grandchildren: Logan and Liberty; Brother: Jake Rizzi; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ray was preceded in death by: His parents; Brother: Sylvester (Silver) Rizzi; Sisters: Rosie (Ken) Heller, Jackie Liesner, and infant sister: Mary Rose; Brother-in-law: Lloyd Streblow; and Sister-in-law: Louise Rizzi.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday (March 8, 2019) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 3:00 - 6:00 P.M. with a service to follow at 6:00 P.M. Father Philip Reifenberg of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ray's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Pawlak and the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Ray.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
