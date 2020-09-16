Raymond J. Hoffman
Auburndale - Dear father and husband Raymond J. Hoffman passed over this Monday, September 14th at the House of the Doves surrounded by family.
Visitation will start at 9:00am Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 E. Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. Service will be at noon at the funeral home, officiated by longtime friend Father Raj, followed with a meal, and then proceeding to Fairview cemetery on Dairy Road south of Sherry off county highway F.
Our dear Dad was born in 1931 to Frank and Mary Hoffman and grew up on the family farm. Upon his father's death in 1944, he started to take over more of the farm until finally operating it entirely. In 1955, he married Ellen (this month was their 65th wedding anniversary), and together they farmed and raised 6 children in faith, teaching them much about how to succeed, and never take NO as an answer. Dear Dad, upon retiring, became more active in the Knights of Columbus, travelling the world, and experiencing life. In 2015, his world changed some with the loss of a leg. That may have slowed him down, but his can do attitude carried him forward.
The family would like to express appreciation of the staff at Three Oaks, Heartland Hospice and especially House of the Dove for the care they provided dear Dad.
Our dear dad is survived by his wife Ellen (Darr) Hoffman, beloved children Francis (Frank) Hoffman and his wife Connie (Hackman) Hoffman, her sons Cory Mallard and his wife Laura and sons Logan, Caleb, and Gage, and Brandon Mallard and his wife Natalie, and their children Abigail and Jackston; Stephen Hoffman and Pamela (Wright) Hoffman and their children Nicole and her son Aaron, and brother Justin; Kathryn(Kathy) (Hoffman) Selves and husband Thomas(Tom) Selves, their children Jason Selves and wife Kristi and their son Greyson, Corey Selves and Katrina (Katie) and son Liam, Troy and Katelynn(Katie), and Jeremy; Thomas(Tom) Hoffman and wife Elizabeth (Betty) and their children Cody, Melissa (Mel), Brittany (Brit), Emily (Emma), and Izzabella(Izzy); Jacqueline (Jackie) Hoffman; and Chad Hoffman and wife Brenda (Ottelien) Hoffman and their sons Dalton and Kaden. He is also survived by brother in laws Ralph (Bud) Darr, James(Jim) Lawrence, Roger Darr, and Dale Darr and his wife Cheryl; and sister in law Joyce Kroenig. Dad is also survived by 15 grandkids, and 8 great grandkids.
Our dear Dad was predeceased by his sisters Bernice Linzmeier and her husband Ulrich (Ole),Dorothy Pelner and husband Joseph (Joesy), and Lucille Kowalski and her husband Raymond (Ray); and his brother Frank and his wife Isabelle (Izzy) ; his sister in laws Betty (Darr) Mueller and her husband Charles (Chuck), Eileen(Thielig) Darr, wife of Ralph Darr, Shirley (Darr) Lawrence, wife of James Lawrence, and brother in laws Everett Darr, and David Darr.
