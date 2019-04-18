|
|
Raymond J Link
Marshfield - Age 85, of Marshfield, passed away on Monday, Aril 15, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Marshfield.
His memorial service will be held at 3PM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer with Rev. Mark Krueger officiating. Private committal services will be held at a later time. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday at the funeral home from 1PM until time of services.
Raymond was born on August 5, 1933 in Oshkosh, the son of Archibald and Alice (Raeder) Link. Ray served his country in the United States Army after the Korean War and moved to the Chicago area by his brothers where he worked at Floorshine Shoes, a Studabaker Factory and General Mill. He was united in marriage to Mary J. Neidlein on October 14, 1961 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Spencer. Sadly, Mary passed away December 20, 2014. For over 39 years, Ray drove semi-truck over the road for Hub City Foods in Marshfield logging thousands of miles during his career.
When not over the road, Ray enjoyed going snowmobiling, spending time at the cabin in Tripoli, he loved to play his favorite game of cribbage, and to family, friends and neighbors he was the best small engine repairman you could find.
Survivors include his to children: Scott (Heidi) Link of Marshfield and Sandy (Chris Gagliano) Weber of Blue River; two grandsons: Alex (Megan Punzenberger) Derfus of Wausau and Max Weber of Spencer; two sisters: Florence (Anthony) Hastreiter and Lauralee Lenz both of Marshfield; his companion cat "Tommy" along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary, three brothers: Milton, Edgar and Gerald Link and his sister Marie Hager.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting memorials in Ray's name for a charity to be chosen later.
His family extends their heartfelt gratitude to staff at both Post Atrium Acute Care and to Ministry Home Care Hospice for the care and support provided to Ray and his family. We thank you all.
His arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 18, 2019